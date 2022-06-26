Yankees end 16-inning hitless streak, Aaron Judge delivers walk-off homer vs Astros

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Yankees were held to 16 innings without a hit from Friday night to Sunday afternoon before Giancarlo Stanton’s solo home run ended it against the Houston Astros.

The Yankees would eventually storm back to win the game.

The Astros held the Yankees to without a hit starting in the ninth inning of their victory over New York on Friday night. The Astros then tossed a combined no-hitter on Saturday, marking the first time the Yankees had been no-hit since Houston did it to New York in 2003.

Stanton’s home run ended the streak with the home run with one out in the seventh inning. Houston led 3-1 at that point. Josh Donaldson and Gleyber Torres failed to provide any other kind of offense.

The 16 1/3 inning drought was the longest by any team sine cat least 1961, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Later, D.J LeMahieu would tie the game up for the Yankees with a two-run home run and New York would force extra innings.

In the 10th inning, Aaron Judge hit a three-run walk-off home run. New York won the game, 6-3. It was his second walk-off home run in the series against the Astros. It’s Judge’s 28th home run of the season.

Before Houston’s no-hitter on Saturday, New York hadn’t been no-hit since the six-pitcher no-hitter by the Astros at the old Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2003.

The only previous teams with hitless skids of 16 innings since 1961 are the 1981 Los Angeles Dodgers and the 1973 Oakland Athletics. Current Astros manager Dusty Baker was on the ‘8 Dodgers squad.

Astros pitchers H?ctor Neris and Ryan Pressly completed Saturday’s no-no.

The New York Mets had a combined no-hitter earlier in the season and Reid Detmers threw a no-hitter for the Los Angeles Angels on May 10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.