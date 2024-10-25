Yankees-Dodgers iconic moments: Bombers win back-to-back World Series with help of controversial play

The New York Yankees‘ defense of their 1977 World Series title did not get off to a hot start. On July 17 of 1978, they were 47-42 and 14 games back of the Boston Red Sox for the AL East lead.

But from July 19 on, their run was one to dream of. They went 44-16, not only totally overcoming their deficit but even taking a 3.5-game lead in the division on Sept. 16.

But the Yanks and Sox were deadlocked through 162 games, forcing a since-defunct Game 163 for the division crowd. Bucky Dent’s three-run home run in the seventh helped the Yanks to a 5-4 victory.

Across the country, the Los Angeles Dodgers, looking to get over the hump, had their own comeback to make, as they trailed by six games on June 27. But even they went 27-17 in their final 44 games to comfortably win the NL West.

The Yankees, again, beat the Kansas City Royals in the ALCS, while the Dodgers took care of business against the Philadelphia Phillies, prompting a rematch from the year before.

L.A. hosted the first two games, winning them both, but the Yanks took all three games back in the Bronx, including a 10-inning victory in Game 4 that had one of the game’s more controversial moments.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Dodgers tried to turn an inning-ending double play, but shortstop Bill Russell’s throw to first ricocheted off Reggie Jackson (who was out after Russell tagged the second-base bag) and into the outfield, causing Thurman Munson to score from second to cut their deficit to 3-2. The wide speculation is that Jackson leaned into the throw, and it sure looks like that was the case. The play, without a doubt, changed the complexion of the game, and the series.

Catfish Hunter and Don Sutton took the bump for the Yanks and Dodgers, respectively, back at Dodger Stadium in Game 6, and Los Angeles got on the board with a leadoff homer by Davey Lopes in the first. But Brian Doyle tied the game with an RBI single in the second, and the next batter in Dent drove in a pair with a double.

From there, the Yankees never looked back.

Hunter would let up a run in the third, but Doyle and Dent each drove in a run with singles in the sixth, and Mr. October, Reggie Jackson, just as he had done the year before, put the nail in the coffin with a two-run shot in the seventh.

Hunter, meanwhile, settled in by retiring 11 in a row at a point, and who else but Goose Gossage to record the final six outs? Dent was named the World Series MVP, as he hit .417 (10-for-24) and got at least one hit in each game. (He had three in both Games 5 and 6.)

The final out was caught by catcher Thurman Munson behind the plate. It was his final postseason game, as he was killed in a plane crash on Aug. 2 of the following year.

It was the fourth time since 1966 that the Dodgers had lost the World Series, continuing their drought. They would eventually get their revenge against the Yanks in 1981.

Meanwhile, the ’78 title preceded the longest title drought in Yankees history.

