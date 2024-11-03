Yankees decline Anthony Rizzo’s $17.5 million team option as offseason moves begin

Changes are coming in the Bronx.

After losing the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games, the New York Yankees are already building towards next season.

The team announced on Saturday they declined first baseman Anthony Rizzo’s $17 million team option for 2025, making the veteran a free agent. The Yankees owe Rizzo a $6 million buyout.

Rizzo, 35, struggled this season, hitting just .228 with eight home runs while playing in 92 games. Once known as one of the best defenders in the sport, Rizzo’s defense became unreliable towards the end of the season.

Rizzo was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the 2021 trade deadline to help add a left-handed bat to the lineup. He has also been one of the leaders in the Yankees clubhouse alongside captain Aaron Judge.

The first baseman suffered two fractured fingers when he got hit by a pitch at the end of the season, and missed the Yankees ALDS win over the Kansas City Royals. Rizzo returned for the ALCS and World Series and had a .267 average with a .421 on-base percentage over 10 games.

Rizzo said after the Yankees Game 5 loss that he has no plans to retire and wants to keep playing.

Ben Rice played first base while Rizzo was hurt during the season and is one of the players who could potentially replace Rizzo next season.

On Friday, the Yankees picked up closer Luke Weaver’s $2.5 million option for next season.

That decision was a no-brainer for the Yankees. Weaver emerged as one of the best relievers on the team, and was outstanding in their postseason run, pitching to a 1.76 ERA in 12 games.

