Yankees broadcaster rips team’s fans who have been rooting for Mets during miraculous run: ‘Please stop!’

The New York Yankees have not played since Sunday, giving many fans in the area a chance to turn the channel to their crosstown rivals.

And they’ve gotten quite a treat.

The New York Mets have had two miraculous wins this week, one in which they came back twice late to make the postseason and again Thursday, when Pete Alonso hit the first homer ever while a team was trailing in the ninth inning or later in a winner-take-all game in MLB history.

Despite the Yankees and Mets being rivals, there have been many Bronx Bombers fans who have, temporarily, been rooting for the Amazins this week.

Apparently, it bothered Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay.

“Is fandom different now? Why are you rooting for the Mets if you’re a Yankee fan? Are you out of your minds? Are you out of your minds?” Kay said on his radio show Friday afternoon. “Like you don’t have enough good things to root for in the Bronx. Now, you’re going to root for the Queens players? It doesn’t make sense. It’s bizarro land.

“It’s participation trophy era. ‘Oh, if the Mets win, it’s good for the city.’ Please stop!”

Kay then implored Yankees fans who have been rooting for the Mets to “grow up.”

“Every single one of you. Because being a fan means something. You can’t root for both,” he added. “And the ones that are, they’re not real Yankee fans. If they’re just reveling in the Mets having a great win, they’re not real fans.”

Kay also pointed to the fact that Mets fans seldom root for the Yankees. However, it should be noted that the 121-year-old Yankees are often looked at as the “big brother” since the Mets joined as an expansion team in 1962.

This marks the first time the Yankees and Mets are both in a division series since 2006. They met in the World Series six years before that.

