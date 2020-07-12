Yankees' Aroldis Chapman tests positive for coronavirus, manager says

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman tested positive for coronavirus, according to manager Aaron Boone, who made the announcement on Saturday.

New York Times reporter James Wagner tweeted that Boone said Chapman has “mild symptoms” and won’t be back with the team in summer camp for the “foreseeable future.”

Chapman, along with D.J. LeMahieu and Luis Cessa, are the three Yankees players to have tested positive for the virus since camp began in the summer.

The Yankees will square off against the Washington Nationals when the 2020 season is supposed to begin on July 23, and there is a possibility that Chapman won’t be in uniform. If the Yankees closer misses significant time, Zack Britton is expected to fill the void. As the closer for the Baltimore Orioles in 2016, Britton led the American League with 47 saves and a 0.54 ERA.

Chapman, a six-time All-Star, finished with 37 saves and a 2.21 ERA in 57 innings last season and was named the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year. He also had 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings.