Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo throws tantrum in dugout after questionable call

Anthony Rizzo entered the game for the New York Yankees 12-for-60 with five home runs and 12 strikeouts in his last 17 games before he took the field Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

His frustrations boiled over.

In the bottom of the third inning, Rizzo was hit by a pitch from Ryan Yarbrough — an inside curve that nicked Rizzo’s leg from the left side of the plate. What appeared to be a clear hit by pitch, was nixed by home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn who claimed Rizzo didn’t do enough to get out of the way.

Rizzo was clearly upset with the call but kept his cool enough to get back into the batter’s box.

The first baseman would eventually strike out.

Upon entering the dugout, Rizzo took his frustrations out on his helmet. He slammed it a handful of times before walking to the other side.

Rizzo stayed in the game. He did pick up his 18th double of the season off Rays opener Jalen Beeks.

However, through five innings the Yankees had failed to score. The team was shut out on Sunday night against the Boston Red Sox.

New York is 3-10 in their last 13 games dating back to July 31.