Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi to undergo surgery for broken hamate bone

The New York Yankees’ motto of late is: Add injury to insult.

Thankfully, the Yankees finally won a game on Sunday, but they learned they could be without one of their trade deadline acquisitions for the rest of the year.

The team announced on Sunday that outfielder Andrew Benintendi will undergo surgery for a broken hamate bone he suffered on Friday.

Manager Aaron Boone said the outfielder felt a pop during his at-bat on Friday night at Tropicana Field — turned out it was much worse than that.

Benintendi was a .320 hitter when the Yankees acquired him at the trade deadline, but he — along with the rest of the team — have struggled mightily since then.

Amid several hot and cold streaks since joining the Bronx Bombers, Benintendi was hitting .254 with a .734 OPS in 33 games.

Benintendi was seemingly the replacement for Joey Gallo, who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was practically an automatic strikeout with the Yanks during his tenure.

The Yankees’ lead in the AL East is back up to five games after Sunday’s victory, but they are 19-31 since July 9, with their lead shrinking from as large as 15.5.