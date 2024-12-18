Yankees acquisition Cody Bellinger’s fiancée was once linked to new teammate Giancarlo Stanton

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Cody Bellinger was traded to the New York Yankees from the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, as the 2019 National League MVP will look to add power to the lineup.

The trade comes with an interesting twist.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bellinger’s fiancée is Maxim magazine and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Chase Carter. The two have two daughters together and announced their engagement in 2023. MLB fans quickly noticed that Carter also dated Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton at one time.

The New York Post noted in 2018 that Stanton and Carter were spotted together in the Bahamas and that she posted a video on her Instagram Stories of the two running into the water together. They reportedly met at a softball charity event.

Carter was also in attendance as the Yankees defeated the Minnesota Twins in the 2019 American League Division Series.

EIGHT MLB BURNING QUESTIONS/PREDICTIONS POST-WINTER MEETINGS

Bellinger and Carter were then spotted together in 2020, and the relationship appeared to blossom from there.

Carter, who is from the Bahamas, started to model when she was 13 and has worked with Victoria’s Secret Pink, Maybelline New York, Urban Outfitters and others, according to People.

She also noted in an interview with Maxim she is a bit of a sports enthusiast and was at one point a highly touted javelin thrower in the Bahamas because she was the only one.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For Stanton, Page Six reported in May he was linked to hospitality worker Asiana Jayd Hung-Barnes.