Yankees ace Cole exits with tightness in his left hamstring

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole exited Tuesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays with two outs in the fourth inning because of tightness in his left hamstring.

Cole was pulled after allowing a sacrifice fly to Reese McGuire that gave Toronto a 3-1 lead.

After the throw from center fielder Aaron Judge deflected off his glove, Cole motioned to the dugout and was checked by trainer Tim Lentych. Cole was then replaced by Albert Abreu.

Cole allowed three runs, two of them earned, and five hits in 3 2/3 innings. He threw 70 pitches as the Blue Jays put together several lengthy at-bats against him.

Cole struck out two, tying Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler for the major league lead with 217.

The star right-hander entered Tuesday with a 14-6 record and a 2.73 ERA. He was 4-0 with a 0.73 ERA in four starts since missing time following a positive test for COVID-19 and struck out 15 in seven innings on Wednesday against the Angels.