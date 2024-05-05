Yankees’ Aaron Judge gets ejected for first time in career after ‘bulls–t’ call

For the first time in a generation, a captain of the New York Yankees was ejected from a game.

Aaron Judge got the boot in the bottom of the seventh inning of Saturday’s Yankees-Tigers game after arguing a called strike three.

It is rather impressive that that was Judge’s first ejection since joining the big leagues since 2016, considering that no one in baseball has had more balls below the zone called strikes against him since his MLB debut. (He also has the fourth-most anywhere outside the zone.)

Judge was called out on strikes on a borderline pitch on the outside corner. Clearly upset with the call, he had some words with the home plate umpire, Ryan Blakney.

The Yankee outfielder made his way to the dugout but appeared to say the call was “bulls–t” – that’s when Blakney tossed him.

Manager Aaron Boone, who has the most ejections since 2018 when he became a manager, came out of the dugout to discuss the ejection, just as Judge made his way back to plead his case.

It appeared that Blakney replied to Judge, “You’re not going to tell me that’s bulls–t.”

During the next at-bat, the Yankee crowd chanted, “Ump, you suck.” Trent Grisham took over in center field.

The last Yankee captain in Derek Jeter was never ejected throughout his 20-year career, so Saturday marks the first time the captain of the Bronx Bombers has been ejected since May 13, 1994 when Don Mattingly got tossed.

The Yanks were beating Detroit, 5-3, at the time of the ejection – Judge had gone 2-for-4 with an RBI double.

This was the most animated that Judge had been in quite some time (although one could argue whether it still warranted an ejection). Perhaps it’s a bit of anger due to his slow start. Entering the day, Judge was hitting .200.

The Yankees started off hot, winning 10 of their first 12 games of the season. They’ve since cooled off, going 11-11 since then.

