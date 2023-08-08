Yankees’ Aaron Boone mocks umpire in epic tantrum after ejection

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone had a meltdown in the eighth inning of their game Monday night against the Chicago White Sox and appeared to mock home plate umpire Laz Diaz in the process.

Boone appeared to be upset with Diaz’s strike zone after Anthony Volpe struck out looking. Boone came out of the dugout and got into Diaz’s face. At one point, he went to the dirt next to the plate, drew a line and imitated Diaz punching out a batter.

It was the sixth time Boone has been ejected this season. New York was down 2-1 at this point.

Later in the inning, Andrew Benintendi hit a sac fly to score Trayce Thompson and Luis Robert Jr. doubled to score two more runs. Chicago went up 5-1.

The White Sox won the game by the same score.

New York entered the game with a 58-54 record and trying to stay afloat in the race for the final American League Wild Card spot. Getting a win against the White Sox, who are draped in turmoil, would’ve been a good start.

The Yankees split their series with the Houston Astros and dropped two out of three to the Tampa Bay Rays before that.

The White Sox saw shortstop Tim Anderson get suspended for six games due to his brawl with Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez over the weekend. White Sox manager Pedro Grifol was suspended for a game as was third base coach Mike Sarbaugh.