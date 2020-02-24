XFL Week 3 recap: Football returns to St. Louis, one undefeated team remains

The XFL returned to the gridiron in Week 3 as teams attempted to separate themselves from the pack with the playoffs about eight weeks out.

After the third week, there is only one team that remains undefeated. The Houston Roughnecks kept up their winning ways with a narrow victory over the Tampa Bay Vipers.

The Vipers are still looking for their first win of the season. Their loss to Houston dropped them to 0-3 – the only winless team in the XFL.

As the DC Defenders get blown out on the road, they dropped to second place in the XFL East. The St. Louis Battlehawks’ win moved them into first place thanks to the tiebreaker – more total touchdowns.

Here were the scores from Week 3 of the XFL.

ROUGHNECKS 34, VIPERS 27

RENEGADES 24, DRAGONS 12

BATTLEHAWKS 29, GUARDIANS 9

WILDCATS 39, DEFENDERS 9

Here are some of the moments you may have missed.

FOOTBALL IN ST. LOUIS: It has been several years since a professional football game has been played n St. Louis and the BattleHawks did not disappoint fans who have been itching for a team to get back onto the gridiron after the Rams broke their hearts. St. Louis did not disappoint, defeating the New York Guardian 29-9. Matt Jones had 95 rushing yards on 15 carries and a touchdown. Jordan Ta’amu was 12-for-18 with 118 passing yards.

ROUGHNECKS UNDEFEATED: The Houston Roughnecks remained undefeated with a narrow victory over the Tampa Bay Vipers. P.J. Walker became the second quarterback to throw for more than 300 passing yards (306) in the 34-27 win. He also had three touchdowns – all to Cam Phillips. Their 17-yard hookup proved to be the game-winning score with 10:31 remaining in the game.

WILDCATS RECORD: The Los Angeles Wildcats set a record for most points in a single XFL game, dropping 39 on the previously undefeated DC Defenders. Wildcats quarterback Josh Johnson was 18-for-25 with 278 passing yards and three touchdowns. It was Cardale Jones’ first career loss as a starting quarterback dating back to his days at Ohio State.

LANDRY JONES IN THE SADDLE: The Renegades were without Landry Jones for the first week of the season, but have bounced back with two straight wins since his return. Jones and Dallas scored 18 unanswered points in the second half against the Seattle Dragons to win the game and improved to 2-1. Cameron Artis-Payne had 80 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Here is the schedule for Week 4 of the XFL.

FEB 29: Wildcats @ Guardians

FEB 29: Dragons @ BattleHawks

MARCH 1: Roughnecks @ Renegades

MARCH 1: Defenders @ Vipers