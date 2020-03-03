XFL rules to impact college football team's spring game

A college football team is taking a page out of the XFL for its upcoming spring game.

Citadel will use the XFL’s kickoff rule, among others, for the team’s spring game over the weekend, head coach Brent Thompson told the Post and Courier on Monday.

“The last two weeks I’ve been watching the XFL, and I really liked a couple of aspects of it,” Thompson told the newspaper. “One thing I really like is the kickoff. During a spring game, you don’t usually do a kickoff, because it can be a dangerous play. But the way the XFL does it is pretty safe, and it was a chance to get a special teams play executed.”

In the XFL, the kickoff is attempted at the kicker’s team’s own 35-yard line while the rest of the coverage team lines up at the other 35. The returning team lines up at its own 30-yard line. Play cannot begin until the returning team receives the football.

Thompson also told the newspaper they will use the XFL’s extra-point system, where the scoring team can choose to go for one, two or three points from the 2-, 5- or 10-yard line.

“We have our punter (Matt Campbell) also playing place-kicker for us, so I thought the next best thing was the extra point rule,” Thompson said. “And the more I thought about it, I said let’s just play a game with XFL rules and the kids will have fun with it.”

Additionally, the Citadel will allow the double forward pass, giving offensive players the option to throw two forward passes as long as they do not cross the line of scrimmage.

The Bulldogs finished 6-6 last season and 4-4 in the Southern Conference.