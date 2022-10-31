XFL reveals new team names and logos ahead of 2023 season

The XFL revealed the names and logos of the eight teams that will be playing in their 2023 season.

The Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis BattleHawks, DC Defenders, Orlando Guardians, Seattle Sea Dragons and Vegas Vipers will be battling for the XFL title.

In an official press release Monday, the XFL explained that each team name and logo was selected to align “with its community’s culture and history.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We could not be more excited to unveil our new team identities. Countless hours of creative sessions and collaboration went into bringing these team brands to life. Each team’s identity represents the fabric of their local community while also embodying the XFL’s vision and ethos: they are authentic, dynamic, modern and unapologetically bold,” said Dany Garcia, chairwoman and owner. “We can’t wait to see our XFL fans representing their favorite XFL teams this upcoming season.”

XFL owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson added: “Every one of these logos has a unique energy, intensity, and electricity that each team and their fans will bring on game day. Now is the time for our fans to get behind a team – THEIR team – and wear these logos and represent their city with pride.”

“From the start, Dany, Gerry, and I have wanted to deliver our fans nothing but the best, and it is motivating to see our creative vision come to life,” he continued. “We have our cities, our team identities, and our rockstar coaches. Now we get to fill our rosters with hungry and deserving players that will wear their uniforms with XFL pride.”

THE ROCK SURPRISES FAN WITH PICTURE AFTER SHE WAITED FOR NEARLY 3 HOURS: ‘I JUST DON’T BELIEVE IT’

Coaches have been set for the league earlier this month. Head coaches for each team are as follows:

– Renegades: Bob Stoops

– Roughnecks: Wade Phillips

– Guardians: Terrell Buckley

– Vipers: Rod Woodson

– Brahmas: Hines Ward

– Sea Dragons: Jim Haslett

– BattleHawks: Anthony Becht

– Defenders: Reggie Barlow

The football operations hub for the XFL will be out of Arlington, Texas, at Choctaw Stadium, where the league has “a centralized performance facility and multiple practice venues for preseason and in-week training for the League’s eight teams.”

“This Hub model provides players access to full-time, on-site support from coaches and athletic training staff, while still developing team affinity and community relations within their local markets.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The XFL season will kick off on Feb. 18, 2023.