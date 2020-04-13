XFL player in the middle of another football league suspending operations mid-season

The XFL canceled league operations Friday after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to suspend play with the season about halfway finished.

According to ESPN, the league had no plans of returning for the 2021 season despite previously stating that it was gearing up for it.

For one player in the XFL, this was the second straight time he had to experience a league folding in the middle of the season.

Charles James II, who was playing for the Houston Roughnecks, played in the Alliance of American Football last year when it folded in the middle of its inaugural season.

James reacted to learning of the XFL’s suspension.

“I’m going to Chick Fil A to celebrate getting fired before the season over for the 2nd consecutive year,” James tweeted.

The defensive back played college football at Charleston Southern. He played four seasons in the NFL before playing in the AAF and XFL. He had spent time with the New York Giants, Houston Texans, and Indianapolis Colts. In 34 career games, he had 43 tackles and two passes defended.

XFL players are able to sign with NFL or Canadian Football League teams.

The XFL season ends with the DC Defenders leading the XFL East over the St. Louis BattleHawks, New York Guardians and Tampa Bay Vipers. The Roughnecks remain undefeated and leading the XFL West over the Dallas Renegades, Los Angeles Wildcats and the Seattle Dragons.