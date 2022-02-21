XFL partnering with NFL on new innovative opportunities including player safety, potential rule changes

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The XFL is expected to return to the field in 2023, but the league will be working together with the NFL on new innovation opportunities, including rules changes and the development of officials as part of a new partnership.

Both the XFL and NFL released a joint statement on Monday with plans to expand the game of football and “create increased opportunities for player development” both on and off the field.

In the statement, the leagues said that health and safety will be an “area of focus” in both learning and innovation. The XFL will work with the NFL on potential physical and mental fitness programs for players and will also study playing surfaces and equipment, as well as ideas on game trends and data.

“We are extremely pleased to collaborate with the NFL in these important areas,” said Dany Garcia, Co-Owner and Chairwoman of the XFL. “We are bringing forward an XFL that is progressive and forward-thinking when it comes to innovation, leveraging the newest technology to enhance gameday experience. We have an open field for innovative rules to enhance in-game access. Sharing insights and practices between the XFL and NFL will do a tremendous amount of good for the game of football and support the player ecosystem overall.”

Other ideas may include international football development, scouting, officiating and testing different game rules for player protection and enhanced overall play with the inclusion of technology to make officiating much better.

“The XFL has shown us that innovation is one of its core principles. We are hopeful that this relationship will support further development and improvements in the game of football at all levels,” said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

The XFL intends on returning in February 2023.