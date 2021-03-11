XFL, CFL announce potential collaboration, 2022 season relaunch on hold

The XFL and CFL are exploring a potential partnership after the league announced plans on Wednesday to postpone its relaunch amid continued conversations.

XFL President and CEO Jeffrey Pollack confirmed that both sides have agreed to work together but stopped short of mentioning a merger.

“We are honored and excited to be in discussions with the CFL. It’s clear through our early conversations that we share a passion for football, an expansive sense of possibility, and a deep desire to create more opportunity for players and fans across North America and around the world,” Pollack said. “Blending the CFL’s rich heritage with our fresh thinking, and the unique reach and experience of our ownership, could be transformative for the game.”

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie also issued a statement indicating that talks were still in the early stages.

“We look forward to exploring how we might work with one of the most innovative sports brands in the world to grow the game, engage fans in new ways, and reach new audiences,” he said. “We look forward to seeing what possibilities our discussions might uncover, and to sharing those with our fans as the process unfolds.”

A part of the potential deal means that the XFL relaunch will be put on hold until further notice.

“The XFL 2022 Season is on hold pending the outcome of our conversations with the CFL,” the league said on Twitter.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson partnered with Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital to purchase the league in August for $15 million after the pandemic forced it to fold after just five games.

Johnson took to Instagram to applaud the new partnership.

“The CFL changed my life,” Johnson said of his own experience. “I knew in my heart I was going to make it in the CFL — and parlay that into a very successful career in the NFL.

“Maybe even win a Super Bowl … But neither of those dreams came close to coming true.”

Johnson played football at the University of Miami. After going undrafted in the 1995 NFL Draft he was signed by the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL but cut shortly after.

“As an owner of the XFL, our discussions with the CFL have been very exciting. … Wherever it all leads, I can tell you this one is personal to me and is driven by all my passion — because me being cut by the CFL was the greatest thing that happened,” Johnson said. “It set me on a path that years later would lead me right back to the league”