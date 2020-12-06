Xavien Howard, Tyler Boyd ejected from Dolphins-Bengals game after fight

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd got into a skirmish during their game Sunday afternoon and both saw consequences.

Both players were ejected for pushing and shoving each other during their little tiff on the sideline after a play during the second quarter. Even as there looked to be nothing more that escalated during the spat, the referees weren’t trying to let it go any further and both players were sent to the showers.

It was a tough loss for both teams in a tight game.

The Bengals were leading 7-6 thanks to a touchdown pass from Brandon Allen to Boyd. It was Boyd’s only catch during the game and it was for 72 yards. Allen finished the first half with 137 yards passing and an interception to go along with the touchdown.

The lone interception, ironically, was thrown to Howard who took it away from Boyd earlier in the game. It was the star cornerback’s eighth interception of the season. But not having the lockdown presence on the defensive side of the ball is a huge blow.

The Dolphins are seeking a win to stay in contention for the AFC East title.

Miami came into the game 7-4. The Bengals were 2-8-1 and already missing rookie Joe Burrow who is lost for the season due to a knee injury.