Xander Schauffele ‘excited’ about major PGA Tour change: ‘Always a good thing’

A new era of the PGA Tour has begun, and the game of golf will look a lot different at the end of next year.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced on Tuesday that he is leaving the tour next year, and top NFL executive Brian Rolapp was announced as the PGA Tour’s CEO .

The game of golf has had quite the discourse over the last three years, particularly due to LIV Golf, which is funded by the Saudis.

It has been over two years since both tours announced they had been in negotiations – but nothing final has ever materialized.

Rolapp, who was speculated to take over Roger Goodell’s role, admitted that he has “a lot to learn,” but two-time major champ Xander Schauffele told Fox News Digital shortly after the news broke that he is excited about what is to come.

“I think the search committee did a really thorough search to find the best candidate. Someone working on the business side of the NFL for 22 years, he seemed really excited for the opportunity,” Schauffele told Fox News Digital. “He sees a lot of potential in where the Tour can go, he wants to hold on to tradition and legacy, but also not really get stuck in that way, as well, if that makes sense. The NFL is constantly pushing its product, and I think someone with that sort of mindset coming in is always a good thing.”

Schauffele’s sentiments about Rolapp and tradition did not come by accident. Rolapp said in an open letter posted to social media that his “goal as CEO is to honor golf’s traditions but not be overly bound by them.”

“I’m honored to step into the role of CEO of the PGA Tour. Golf has one of the deepest histories and many of the most timeless traditions in all of sports,” Rolapp said. “That history and those traditions have inspired generations of players and fans, creating both a game and a Tour that millions around the world love. At the same time, professional golf is evolving, as are the ways fans consume sports.

“Over the past few years, the TOUR has made meaningful progress in addressing these changes – from creating more opportunities for players to improving the competitive structure and enhancing the fan experience. But there’s still significant work to do, and incredible opportunity remains ahead. From creating the highest quality golf product that includes the best players in the world, to strengthening commercial partnerships – as I spoke to players, board member, and fans in recent months, I felt drawn to this potential.”

It will be a big change for Rolapp, going from two decades with a league of 32 team owners to an organization with nearly 200 players who operate independently.

“The players own the tour — it’s their tour,” Rolapp said. “Having said that — and we talked a little bit about this in our player meeting — I think they know what’s good for fans is also good for the tour. Working in the sports business as long as I have, sometimes it’s not that complicated. If you think what’s best for the fan, it’s usually best for everybody involved. So I think we’re going to keep that mindset here.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

