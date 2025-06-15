Wyndham Clark accused of damaging lockers in clubhouse after missing US Open cut

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wyndham Clark’s frustration about missing the cut in the 2025 U.S. Open reportedly spilled into the locker room this week.

The tough conditions at Oakmont Country Club, in Pennsylvania, have some of the best golfers reeling this week in golf’s toughest test of the year, but Clark allegedly unleashed his fury on the lockers in the famed clubhouse.

Clark, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, was among many who couldn’t tame Oakmont, shooting back-to-back 74s to finish 8-over to miss the cut.

One alleged photo of the damage made its way around social media, as two bottom portions of lockers were completely caved in.

Fox News Digital reached out to Clark’s representatives for comment.

Clark has not commented on the allegation and didn’t speak to the media after the second round, but he does have a history of letting his frustration get the best of him.

During the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club last month, Clark damaged a T-Mobile sign during his final round. He ended up apologizing for his actions.

“I promise to better the way I handle my frustrations on the course going forward, and hope you all can forgive me in due time,” Clark wrote on social media in response.

The U.S. Open is designed to be the hardest four rounds any golfer will see during the year, and it’s certainly delivered. Oakmont has hosted this tournament 10 times, and the glass-like greens and extremely thick rough can always turn head-scratchers into all-out fits of rage.

Rory McIlroy was among them during his second round on Friday, smashing a tee marker and throwing a club over his 18 holes.

One of his best friends, Shane Lowry, had an awful time over his two rounds to the point where a hot mic caught him saying, ‘F— this place,’ after a short putt lipped out.

But while these moments were on the course, Clark apparently didn’t get it all out. It will be interesting to see if he responds to these allegations following the final round on Sunday.

