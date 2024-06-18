Wyatt Sicks make terrifying WWE debut after weeks of teases: ‘We’re here!’

After weeks of QR codes and threatening messages to the WWE Universe, the Wyatt Sicks debuted on “Monday Night RAW” following Jey Uso’s “Money in the Bank” qualifying match victory over Finn Balor and Rey Mysterio.

The group threatened a “massacre” was coming to WWE, and the group appeared to deliver on the promise.

As Uso celebrated in the stands in Corpus Christi, Texas, the lights in the American Bank Center shut off and a door appeared at the head of the RAW stage. Through the door came the character known as Sister Abigail.

The camera then panned to the gorilla position backstage where the bodies of multiple WWE security guards and officials were on the ground and sitting up against the ball. Blood was painted on the walls in the scary scene as fog rolled through the area.

Ramblin’ Rabbit, Mercy the Buzzard and Huskus the Pig-Boy all showed up backstage as well. As the camera was led to Uncle Howdy, Chad Gable was seen on the ground with blood coming out of his head.

Uncle Howdy then led the group out to the stage, picked up a lantern and said, “We’re here!”

The Wyatt Sicks is a play on the former Wyatt Family faction led by the late Bray Wyatt. Uncle Howdy appeared to be engrained in Wyatt’s return in 2022, but the wrestler fell ill and later died suddenly.

The Wyatt storyline was off-air for a while before the mysterious images and codes began to surface during WWE programming. Each character is a horror version of those that appeared in Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House – a segment which debuted a few years ago.

Bo Dallas, Wyatt’s real life brother, is said to be portraying Uncle Howdy. Nikki Cross is said to be portraying Sister Abigail, Erick Rowan as Ramlbin’ Rabbit, Dexter Lumis as Mercy the Buzzard and Joe Gacy as Huskus the Pig-Boy.

There is still technically a sixth member missing from the group. It is unclear whether that spot belongs posthumously to Wyatt, Alexa Bliss, who was with Wyatt’s faction a few years ago, or a member totally not on anyone’s radar.

