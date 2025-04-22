WWE’s Paul Heyman leans into heel role, makes ‘deported’ crack at fan

WWE legend Paul Heyman played into his role as a heel in the company as he made a deportation crack toward a fan while on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday.

Heyman appeared on the ESPN program and took shots at some of the fans in the crowd as he explained why he aligned himself with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Who’s the smart a–?” he asked the crowd. “You? The one that’s gonna get deported.”

Heyman didn’t hold back during the show as he made crass comments about Shannon Sharpe’s lawsuit and took jabs at Michael Cole’s decision to stay in WWE for the entirety of his career.

It all changed for Heyman when he low-blowed CM Punk and Roman Reigns in one of the shocking moments of WrestleMania weekend. It allowed Rollins to use a chair and hit Reigns in the back a few times, eventually making the cover for the pin fall.

In the days leading up to WrestleMania 41, he talked to Fox News Digital about Rollins’ role in the storyline with Reigns and Punk.

WWE STAR GUNTHER CHOKES OUT PAT MCAFEE IN BITTER RAGE FOLLOWING WRESTLEMANIA 41 LOSS

“To be blunt, and perhaps out of character, proud of Seth Rollins, because Seth Rollins could have easily been the forgotten man in all of this,” Heyman told Fox News Digital. “It became, as the internet would joke, as if Roman Reigns and CM Punk are fighting over Paul Heyman who has become the baddie in this situation – I’m the hot girl.

“Seth Rollins could have been the odd man out, could’ve been the opponent for CM Punk and the former partner of Roman Reigns. Instead, in many ways, Seth Rollins has eclipsed us all with the level of his performances opposing Roman Reigns and CM Punk and Paul Heyman in this story. He has upped his game at a shocking level of mobility that I think has caught us all off guard.”

Heyman said he was always “proud” of someone who achieved lifelong dreams like Punk getting to the main event of WrestleMania for the first time while Reigns continues his story of being the “Tribal Chief” in a post-Bloodline world.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“At the same time, I admittedly stand in awe across the ring from Seth Rollins, who last year The Rock called the ‘MVP of WrestleMania weekend,’ and I enviously and jealously didn’t like that. And experienced it so up close this year, I have no choice than to agree with him.”