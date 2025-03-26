WWE wrestler billed as hailing from ‘Gulf of America’

A “new” wrestler in the WWE is calling the “Gulf of America” his home.

A luchador wrestler, given the name “El Grande Americano,” took to the squared circle in what was an apparent in-ring debut.

As per the storyline, many WWE fans think the wrestler is actually Chad Gable in disguise, although it’s not yet 100% known — a recent segment had Gable separate from the man in costume.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In any case, El Grande Americano was introduced on “Monday Night Raw” on Monday, which took place in Glasgow, and the wrestler donned red, white, and blue throughout his entire costume — from his luchador mask to wrestling leotard.

Then, ring announcer Alicia Taylor announced that the wrestler hailed from the “Gulf of America.”

Seldom has the WWE touched on politics in the past, but it’s become rather prominent recently. WWE color commentator Pat McAfee recently called the country of Canada “terrible” for booing the “Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of a pay-per-view event in Toronto.

KURT ANGLE, WWE LEGEND AND OLYMPIC HERO, COMPARES WYATT HENDRICKSON’S WIN TO OTHER HUGE SPORTS UPSETS

“Now, Canada, listen, there’s been some things said to me from Canadians that I guess I respect because of the passion that you have for your country — which I hope you understand that I was showing the same for mine,” McAfee explained on his show days later. “You booed my country.”

The body of water has been a hot topic since the beginning of the year, with President Donald Trump issuing an executive order to change its name.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis cited the “Gulf of America” in a winter storm order, and both Google Maps and the FAA acknowledged the order by changing the name on their maps.

In February, the White House blocked The Associated Press from the Oval Office and Air Force One because the news organization has refrained from renaming the “Gulf of Mexico” to the “Gulf of America.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wikipedia continues to acknowledge the body of water as the “Gulf of Mexico” but notes Trump’s order and the falling out.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.