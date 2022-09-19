WWE teases fans with cryptic website, Bray Wyatt return speculation ramps up

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE “Monday Night Raw” featured a solid slate of matchups with Bobby Lashley defending his U.S. Championship against Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens taking on Austin Theory in a singles match, among others.

But WWE fans noticed something even more interesting as the broadcast was focused on Theory backstage. There was a QR code located over Theory’s shoulder, and when fans scanned it, they were taken to an intriguing website that showed a rabbit.

The website started with a screen that read, “Feed your head.”

The rabbit bounces and takes fans to another page where the animal tries to answer the question, “Who killed the world?” The answer is spelled out: “You did.”

The next screen showed a date: 9/23 — which would mean something big is going to happen on SmackDown later this week.

Fans began to speculate what the date could mean and who would potentially be returning to the company. Most fans began to wonder whether Bray Wyatt was going to return.

Wyatt’s “Fiend” character was among the favorite programs that WWE ran in recent years. WWE was able to make the character thrive through the height of the coronavirus pandemic, and he was put into epic feuds with John Cena and Randy Orton.

Wyatt’s cult leader character was also well received when it began in 2013. However, Wyatt was released on July 31, 2021. His release marked the end of a 12-year run at WWE.

Since then, much has changed at WWE.

Triple H, whose real name is Paul Levesque, took over creative after Vince McMahon stepped down and brought back superstars like Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai, Hit Row, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.

Kross was another name who was mentioned in the rumors of a possible return. He first made an appearance on SmackDown to interrupt a Drew McIntyre match. The two have been in a feud ever since.

Kross also appeared on “Lucha Underground” as the White Rabbit in the past.

It’s unclear at this point who the promo is for. WWE had teased fans at recent live events with Jefferson’s Airplane “White Rabbit.” Some fans were seen using the flashlight on their cellphones in an apparent nod to Wyatt.