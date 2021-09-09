WWE superstar Mustafa Ali shares heartwarming Triple H story after heart issue revelation

WWE superstar Mustafa Ali shared a heartwarming story about Triple H as it was learned the legendary pro wrestler was recovering from a heart issue.

Ali tweeted a story about when he was performing on WWE’s 205 Live brand and asked Triple H, whose real name is Paul Levesque and went by Hunter Hearst Helmsley for a time on the brand, if he could visit his wife in Chicago when she was one month away from having their child.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“When I was on 205 Live, I had to relocate to Orlando. My wife, who was pregnant at the time, stayed in Chicago. About a month before the due date, I asked Hunter if could visit home for ‘a week.’ Hunter told me, ‘Don’t visit. Move back home. Be a father.’ Hunter is a good man,” Ali tweeted.

WWE revealed Wednesday Triple H had a heart procedure last week after a cardiac event.

“Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery,” the company said in a statement.

WWE LEGEND TRIPLE H RECOVERING AFTER SUFFERING ‘CARDIAC EVENT’

Triple H, 52, has been with the company since 1995 and was a full-time performer until 2019. Since 2020 he’s made sporadic appearances in the ring. He wrestled Randy Orton in a match in January 2021, but it ended in a no contest and started Orton’s feud with Bray Wyatt.

Triple H has also been the founder and executive producer of WWE’s NXT brand.

Cedric Alexander (L) in action vs Mustafa Ali during WWE Live AccorHotels Arena Popb Paris Bercy on May 19, 2018 in Paris, France.

WWE president and chief revenue officer Nick Khan told MMA reporter Ariel Helwani in August that NXT would be going in a different direction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We’re doing a complete revamp on NXT, led by Triple H, Paul Levesque, who is really one of the architects of the original NXT,” Khan said. “In terms of an NXT rebrand, look for it in the next couple of weeks. It’s gonna have a whole new look, it’s gonna have a whole new feel.”