WWE SummerSlam 2022: Brock Lesnar lifts ring with tractor, Logan Paul frog splashes The Miz, more highlights

Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul and Bianca Belair were among the WWE superstars who delivered incredible highlights on Saturday night at SummerSlam.

Reigns and Lesnar battled in a last-man-standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While Reigns got the better of Lesnar in the match, the two opponents put together a few moments that would be etched into SummerSlam lore.

Lesnar would use the tractor he rode into the arena on to lift up the ring and knock Reigns to the floor. He would then F-5 Reigns’ valet, Paul Heyman, through the announcers’ table.

Theory would then rush down to the ring to try to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract and take advantage of both Lesnar and Reigns being down – but to no avail. Theory hit Reigns with the briefcase but was met by an F-5 from Lesnar. Jey and Jimmy Uso then superkicked Lesnar, knocking him out. Reigns smashed the briefcase onto Theory’s back.

Reigns would get the win after burying Lesnar underneath the damaged announcers’ table. He would retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

In one of the earlier matches, Paul looked to get one over on The Miz.

Paul impressed WWE fans in his match. In one of the highlight-reel moments, Paul went off the top rope and completed a frog splash and put The Miz through one of the announcers’ tables.

Pat McAfee, former NFL punter-turned-WWE personality, was also thrust into a match against Happy Corbin. The two were teammates at one time on the Indianapolis Colts.

McAfee used a low blow and a sunset flip from the middle rope to beat Corbin.

Belair and Becky Lynch continued their feud in a match for the RAW Women’s Championship. The two put together another epic battle, which ended with Belair hitting the K.O.D. on Lynch and pinning her to retain the title.

But before both competitors left the ring, the WWE Universe got a surprise return from Bayley.

The former women’s champion returned to the ring following a torn ACL in 2021. She came out with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Cooler heads would prevail, however, as no skirmish was initiated.

Edge also returned to the ring at SummerSlam.

Weeks after being disposed as the leader of The Judgment Day, Edge returned to the ring to confront his former faction mates during their match against The Mysterios. Rey and Dominik Mysterio took on Finn Balor and Damien Priest in a no disqualification tag-team match.

Edge made his return and speared Balor and Priest. The interference allowed the Mysterios to win the match. Edge’s return came after vignettes had played during RAW alluding to his return.

Roman Reigns def. Brock Lesnar in Last Man Standing match to retain Undisputed WWE Universal ChampionshipLiv Morgan def. Ronda Rousey via pinfall to retain WWE SmackDown Women’s ChampionshipThe Usos def. The Street Profits via pinfall to retain Undisputed WWE Tag Team ChampionshipPat McAfee def. Happy Corbin via pinfall in a singles matchThe Mysterios def. The Judgment Day via pinfall in a no disqualification tag-team matchBobby Lashley def. Theory via submission to retain WWE United States ChampionshipLogan Paul def. The Miz via pinfall in a singles matchBianca Belair def. Becky Lynch via pinfall to retain WWE RAW Women’s Championship