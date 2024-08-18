WWE steals show at Fanatics Fest with other sports legends in attendance: ‘An amazing time’

NEW YORK, NY – Complain it’s “fake” all you want. WWE is beloved by many all over the globe.

WWE stars packed Fanatics Fest Saturday, and one would’ve thought it was Halloween with all the costumes at the Javits Center in New York.

The WWE exhibit, where fans could walk out of a tunnel to their favorite wrestlers’ music, was by far the most attractive at the convention.

Of all the legendary athletes and Hall of Famers in attendance Saturday — Barry Sanders, Cal Ripken Jr., Adrian Peterson and Jerry Rice were among them — the only group that sold out photo ops and autograph sessions was the WWE stars.

As Paul “Triple H” Levesque walked into the pop-up 40/40 Club, the crowd lined up to get a glimpse of him was several rows deep, comparable to the reception only Kevin Durant and Travis Scott received. Levesque even surprised fans by emerging to his own music at the company exhibit, which led to a mob following him and his security team.

Safe to say, it’s been a fun era for the company, says WWE host Peter Rosenberg.

“The company growth has been insane. It’s been one of the great times in the history of the company,” Rosenberg told Fox News Digital at Fanatics Fest Saturday.

“It’s been a really cool time. I’ve been there now since late 2016, and seeing where it’s gone from when I first got in the door to where we are now, it’s been an amazing time, and I’m super stoked for what’s coming up.”

Triple H took over as chief content officer and head of creative for the company — he’s essentially the top boss — shortly after his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, retired amid a misconduct investigation.

Who knows if it was a role he wanted or signed up for, but he’s struck gold in just about every story line during his reign.

“Obviously, Triple H has just been a fantastic piece of what happens creatively,” Rosenberg said. “He’s done a fantastic job with his vision, and it’s just a really cool time for the company.”

WWE stars scheduled to attend the event Sunday include world champions Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Bayley, The Miz, Logan Paul, Rey Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

