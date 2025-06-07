WWE star The Miz discusses John Cena’s farewell tour, says it ‘would be incredible’ to have one last match

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The John Cena farewell tour has taken its twists and turns.

The 17-time WWE champion “sold his soul” to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, turned on his fan base and defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Since then, Cena has vanquished Randy Orton and aligned himself with Logan Paul entering the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event.

There will be endless suitors for Cena’s opponents with only a few dates left on his calendar. WWE star The Miz expressed hope he could be one of those challengers.

One of the first major feuds for The Miz was against Cena in 2009. He coined his famous catchphrase, “Because I’m The Miz and I’m … Awesome!” And he developed his skull-crushing finale finishing maneuver. The two were even tag-team champions for off of about nine minutes. The Miz defeated Cena to retain the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XXVII.

“That would be incredible. I think everyone wants to put their name in the hat to have one final match with John Cena,” he told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. “And I do believe that this is his farewell tour.”

The Miz made one thing clear. He does believe this is the end of Cena’s in-ring career. Cena has admitted he can’t do the things he used to be able to in the ring.

As the end for Cena nears, The Miz said fans should cherish the final moments they get to watch Cena.

“I know people are like, ‘Oh, he’ll be back, he’ll be back.’ When John Cena says he’s done in the wrestling ring, he’s gonna be done – wrestling,” he said. “I think other things he might be able to do, but wrestling in a ring, I think this is the last year we’re gonna see him.

“So, I think we should cherish it. We should watch it and enjoy what he’s doing. Whether you don’t like what he is doing or you do like what he’s doing, just sit back and watch because he truly is the GOAT.”