WWE star Jade Cargill recalls Royal Rumble debut: ‘I wish I could relive it again’

Jade Cargill made her long-awaited WWE in-ring debut last month, when she appeared in the Royal Rumble for the first time in her pro wrestling career.

Cargill was the 28th entrant of the match and received a huge pop from the crowd in St. Petersburg, Florida, where she made her appearance at the top of the entrance ramp. She then threw out Nia Jax before being eliminated from the match by Liv Morgan.

The former All Elite Wrestling star joined WWE in September and recalled her debut in an interview with Fox News Digital in Las Vegas.

“It felt amazing,” Cargill said. “I felt accepted. I felt on top of the world. I think I had one of the biggest pops of the night. That was 1-of-1. I wish I could relive it again. It was just a moment for the ages.”

Cargill said she has her focus on every woman on the WWE roster.

“I want to take down everyone – the Rhea Ripleys, the Bianca Belairs, the Nia Jax, the Becky Lynchs, she said. “All of them. They all are in my territory and in the way of me being phenomenal, like I know I am.”

Cargill has not yet chosen which brand she will be on moving forward – RAW, SmackDown or NXT. Each general manager has been vying for her services on their shows.

Regardless, Cargill is expected to be a major player in the division.

