WWE star ‘feeling in danger’ after scary ‘romantic’ advances during fan interactions

WWE superstar Asuka, the four-time world champion, said she has recently felt in danger and has contacted the police regarding fan interactions that have had “romantic” advances involved.

Asuka, whose real name is Kanako Urai, is a Japanese professional wrestler who sent out multiple posts on her X account Wednesday, when she expressed her feelings about recent fan interactions that had been taken too far in her eyes.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

“I’ve been feeling in danger recently,” she wrote on X. “I’ve already consulted the police. At this rate, even if fans approach me at the airport or in the city, I will feel the possibility that something might happen, and it will scare me, making me unable to respond.”

While Asuka did not talk about a specific interaction she had with fans, she did express her want for fans to stop having “romantic feelings for me.”

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

“It’s meaningless – 100% pointless,” she wrote in a separate post.

“There is absolutely no possibility for others to interfere in my private life.”

It is worth noting this is not the first time a WWE star has dealt with fans who take their love for the sport and brand too far.

Fellow star Sonya Deville had an obsessed fan of hers drive from his home in South Carolina to Tampa Bay, Florida, where she lived, with the intent of abducting her. The man, Phillip Thomas, carried a knife, zip ties, duct tape and mace, and broke into her home.

A plea deal was ultimately struck for 15 years in prison in 2023 after the incident in 2020, when Thomas was charged with attempted kidnapping, aggravated stalking and armed burglary.

Asuka, 43, has not been wrestling of late, as she suffered an injury in May 2024, which required knee surgery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Asuka is the longest-reigning NXT women’s champion, and she’s also won the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank in her career, which began in 2015.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.