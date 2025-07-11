WWE star Drew McIntyre dishes on how he finally got his ‘bored at work’ shirt made

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE star Drew McIntyre returned to the ring on “Friday Night SmackDown” last week wearing a shirt he longed to have created.

McIntyre wore a T-shirt with the words “Bored At Work” on the front.

It was from the famous social media post he fired off at WrestleMania 40 during his world heavyweight championship match against Seth Rollins. He wrote it again during his match against Damian Priest during their WrestleMania 41 match, this time adding an “lol” to the end.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’m persistent when I know something is gonna work, when I know something clicks,” he told Fox News Digital about finally getting the shirt made. “And, apparently, the numbers didn’t quite do it for some people that make those decisions. But, again, during this time off, I just had a clear vision of what I want and what I believe is gonna work. And, thankfully, we all got on the same page.

WWE PARTNERS WITH MAYBELLINE NEW YORK AHEAD OF HISTORIC PREMIUM LIVE EVENT

“I got the shirt made, and the beauty of it is – is it ironic or is it not? People wear it to their actual jobs. That’s what you say to your boss. It’s ironic … or is it? That’s the fun thing about it, and it all stems from my WrestleMania tweets.”

McIntyre’s shirt is one of the top sellers on the WWE Shop.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The “Scottish Warrior” will face Randy Orton at Saturday Night’s Main Event. It will be his first match since going up against Priest in a steel cage in May.