WWE star Dominik Mysterio embraces heel character, visceral boos: ‘I’m a piece of s—‘

Dominik Mysterio knew exactly what he was getting himself into when he turned on his father in the middle of a WWE ring and eventually teamed up with the Judgment Day faction on RAW.

What the son of WWE legend Rey Mysterio did not anticipate was just how visceral the reaction from the fans would become. As he engrained himself on the arm of Rhea Ripley and then having Liv Morgan jump into his arms, the boos got louder. So loud that Mysterio cannot even begin his trash talking on the mic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I was expecting some boos because obviously what I’m doing is kind of just despicable – excuse my language but I’m a piece of s—,” he told Fox News Digital ahead of his match at Bash in Berlin. “I enjoy it. I love it. But I did not expect to be booed the way I get booed for as long as I get booed and as loud as I get booed.

“So, that’s definitely been a huge surprise for me. But again, I think it’s just how I carry myself. People just don’t like me. They hate me ‘cus they ain’t me.”

WWE STEALS SHOW AT FANATICS FEST WITH OTHER SPORTS LEGENDS IN ATTENDANCE: ‘AN AMAZING TIME’

Mysterio will likely hear the boobirds overseas when WWE’s Bash in Berlin premium live event takes place in Germany.

He is set for a mixed tag-team match with Morgan. They will go up against Ripley and Damian Priest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The premium live event will be broadcast on Peacock at 1 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.