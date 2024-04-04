WWE star Cody Rhodes reveals pre-match superstition before entering ring

Cody Rhodes has a full weekend ahead of him as he’s set to headline the main event of WrestleMania 40 Nights 1 and 2 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Before “The American Nightmare” and Seth Rollins take on The Rock and Roman Reigns on Saturday, and before he will compete against Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on Sunday, he popped by NBC’s “Today” and made one revelation.

Rhodes, who has yet to hold the WWE Championship, revealed he has a sweet pre-match ritual.

“I bite down on a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup,” he said. “I was told that it makes the veins come out when you’re out there and you want to look your most jacked.

“I don’t know if it actually does. What happens is that it just gets on your teeth and then you’re more mad about that.”

Rhodes will look to get revenge on Reigns for his loss at WrestleMania 39. He appeared to be in the driver’s seat when Solo Sikoa, a member of The Bloodline faction, interrupted the match and hit Rhodes with a Samoan Spike. Reigns took advantage and stunned the pro wrestling world with his victory to retain his championships.

Since then, Rhodes has had to go through Brock Lesnar, Shinsuke Nakamura, each member of The Judgment Day faction, Drew McIntyre and win the Royal Rumble match again to get to this point.

He nearly gave his spot to challenge Reigns for the title again to The Rock but his loyal fanbase influenced him to go a different route.

Now, Rhodes finds himself teamed up with Rollins on Night 1 to go against The Rock and Reigns. If their opponents win, Sunday’s title match will be a Bloodline Rules match – which essentially means anything goes.

