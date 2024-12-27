WWE star CM Punk rips Bears’ leadership amid team’s disappointing season

Phillip Brooks, better known by his WWE ring name, CM Punk, is not happy with the state of his hometown NFL team.

Punk, who was born in Chicago, aired some of his grievances with the Bears during a guest appearance on Netflix’s NFL coverage Christmas Day.

“Nothing’s going to change until the McCaskeys sell the team. I said it,” Punk said in reference to the family that inherited ownership of the Bears from team founder George Halas several decades ago.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We’re live on Netflix, I don’t care. I’ve been there. Oh, Lovie Smith is going to change the Bears. Oh, Trubisky is going to change the Bears. Then, we trade up and we lose [Patrick] Mahomes.”

ROOKIE QB CALEB WILLIAMS IS FRUSTRATED WITH LOSING, AND SO ARE BEARS FANS

While quarterback Mitch Trubisky finished his four-year run in Chicago with more than 10,000 passing yards, his tenure was viewed as a disappointment.

“We’re going to just walk off the set and let you rant,” pregame show co-host Devin McCourty said.

“Mahomes right now. No, he’d be on the Bears. Sorry,” Punk responded.

Trubisky was the second overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, when the Kansas City Chiefs used the tenth overall selection for Mahomes. In April, the Bears had the draft’s first overall pick after trading the 2023 top pick to the Carolina Panthers. This year, the Bears kept the pick and selected USC Trojans standout Caleb Williams.

Williams has struggled at times this season.

The Bears enter Thursday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with a 4-11 record. The Bears have already been eliminated from playoff contention and parted ways with coach Matt Eberflus last month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Punk, a self-proclaimed “Chicago sports fan,” suggested the franchise’s shortcomings should fall at the feet of the team’s leadership.

“I’m a Chicago sports fan,” Punk said. “And, ladies and gentlemen, it doesn’t get any lower than that right now.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.