WWE star CM Punk gives shoutout to firefighters battling Los Angeles wildfires

WWE star CM Punk started “Monday Night Raw” addressing the crowd in San Jose, California.

Before he started on about his aspirations of getting to WrestleMania 41 and taking another jab at Seth Rollins, Punk gave a special shoutout to the first responders and emergency personnel fighting the fires in the Los Angeles area.

“Real quick, before we get to CM Punk’s business, I need to say something real fast. I acknowledge all the firefighters and first responders in the great state of California and everybody in the surrounding states sending everybody to help fight this natural disaster, this fire,” Punk said. “I’m talking Canada, Mexico — the people, we hear you, we appreciate you.”

The crowd at the SAP Center cheered as Punk then declared himself as one of the entrants for the upcoming Royal Rumble match, which will take place on Feb. 1.

WWE was at the Intuit Dome a week ago for the debut of “Monday Night Raw” on Netflix. Punk defeated Rollins in the first main event of the new era.

The Los Angeles wildfires began Tuesday afternoon as winds whipped through the area. A few fires were ignited and spread quickly through the region.

More than two dozen people were killed in the devastation.

Officials warned earlier Monday the threat to the area is not over.

“We are not in the clear. I want to make sure of that. We are not in the clear as of yet, and we must not let our guard down,” Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said.

“As the increasing wind event is upon us as we speak, the Los Angeles City Fire Department has maximized our resource capabilities and response capabilities,” Crowley added. “All available LAFD resources have been staffed. I have strategically pre-positioned engine strike teams and task forces, which are dedicated to rapid response for any new fire that breaks out in the city.”