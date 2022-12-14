WWE releases Mandy Rose after 413-day championship run

WWE on Wednesday released Mandy Rose a day after she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez on the brand’s latest show.

Rose, whose real name is Amanda Saccomanno, had a 413-day run as NXT women’s champion before the loss to Perez on Tuesday. The match was set up after Rose had attacked Perez at the Deadline show and the latter challenged the champion immediately. The match came Tuesday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fightful first reported Rose’s release. A source familiar with the situation later confirmed to Fox News Digital.

It’s unclear why WWE decided to part ways with Rose, who appeared to be on the rise again within the company stemming from her championship run in NXT and her alliance in the Toxic Attraction Stable with fellow wrestlers Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Fightful suggested WWE was unhappy with certain content Rose posted on the subscription site FanTime.

WWE TO HOLD ‘TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS’ SHOW LATER THIS MONTH

Rose was a contestant on “WWE Tough Enough” in 2015 and finished second overall in the competition behind joint winners Sara Lee and Josh Bredl. She made her NXT debut in 2016.

Rose had a five-year run on the main roster and split time between “SmackDown” and “RAW.” She returned to NXT in July 2021, forming the Toxic Attraction alliance with Dolan and Jayne. She defeated Raquel Gonzalez at Halloween Havoc 2021 and defeated Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport at Worlds Collide in September to unify the NXT Women’s Championship with the NXT UK Championship.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated recently ranked her No. 21 in the top 150 female singles competitors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Outside the ring, Rose was the winner of the 2013 World Bodybuilding Fitness & Fashion Boston competition and the 2014 World Bodybuilding Fitness & Fashion Pro World champion.