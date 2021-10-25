FOX Sports 

WWE releases 2022 pay-per-view schedule

WWE is ready for 2022.

The pro wrestling company released its pay-per-view schedule for the next year with two more shows left on the docket for the year, Survivor Series in November and TLC: Tables Ladders & Chairs in December.

A few of the highlights include another two-night WrestleMania and SummerSlam’s first appearance in late July instead of August. WWE will also have a special show to kickoff 2022.

“Since returning to live events this past July, our fans have graciously expressed a tremendous appetite to attend WWE shows. As they begin to make plans for next year, we wanted to make sure that the 2022 schedule and locations of our pay-per-views were made available to them,” WWE president and chief revenue officer Nick Khan said in a statement.

The schedule includes:

Saturday, Jan. 1: Day 1 (State Farm Arena, Atlanta)Saturday, Jan. 29: Royal Rumble (The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis)Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3: WrestleMania (AT&T Stadium, Dallas)Sunday, May 8: TBD Pay-Per-View (Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence)Sunday, June 5: TBD Pay-Per-View (Allstate Arena, Chicago)Saturday, July 2: Money in the Bank (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas)Saturday, July 30: SummerSlam (Nissan Stadium, Nashville)Saturday, Sept. 3 or Sunday, Sept 4: TBD PPVSaturday, Nov. 26: Survivor Series (TD Garden, Boston)

WWE noted the schedule is subject to change, and events in February and October will be revealed at a later date.