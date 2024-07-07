WWE Money in the Bank 2024: CM Punk crushes championship dreams as Tiffany Stratton wins women’s match

New Money in the Bank winners were crowned on Saturday night in Toronto and one WWE superstar unsuccessfully cashed in on World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

Drew McIntyre started the night on top of the world and put Priest and Seth Rollins on notice. McIntyre was able to climb the ladder in the opening match to win the Money in the Bank ladder match and obtain the briefcase he could use to get a world title shot at any time.

Priest and Rollins felt McIntyre’s presence throughout their match for the World Heavyweight Championship. And just when it looked like Rollins was going to win the title over Priest – the referee counted to two and McIntyre’s music hit.

The “Scottish Warrior” nailed Rollins with the Futureshock DDT and hit Priest with a Claymore. But just as McIntyre was going to pin Priest, CM Punk came out of nowhere and interrupted the match. Punk chased McIntyre to the ring announcer’s corner and hit him with a chair multiple times.

Priest then hit McIntyre with a South of Heaven and pinned McIntyre for the win.

Punk sat on top of the announcers’ table and looked on as Priest won. But Rollins was just as upset as McIntyre and lurked off to the side, feeling that Punk had cost him as well.

Priest left Toronto as the champion. McIntyre and Rollins will likely be looking for answers on “Monday Night Raw.”

The women’s Money in the Bank ladder featured several slams and dangerous flips onto ladders – but none more so than at the end of the match.

Tiffany Stratton and hometown favorite Chelsea Green set up two tables on the outside of the ring hoping to put one of their four other opponents through it at some point.

Stratton and Green were the two competitors left in the ring and climbed up to the top of the ladder, trying to grab the briefcase. Stratton was on a ladder underneath the case while Green was close enough and on an adjacent ladder.

Stratton and Green fought each other, but it was Stratton who pushed Green just enough for her to fall from the ladder and through the tables outside the ring. Green was down for the count, and it was Stratton who was holding the briefcase in the end.

She can now cash in the briefcase for a women’s world title shot at any time. The SmackDown superstar has made clear she is gunning for Bayley’s Women’s World Championship.

The odds appear to be in Stratton’s favor as there has never been an unsuccessful Money in the Bank cash-in on the women’s side.

Iyo Sky was the last winner of the match and she cashed in on Bianca Belair later in 2023. Sky lost her title to Bayley at WrestleMania 40.

