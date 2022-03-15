WWE legend Scott Hall dead at 63; Tributes pour in from all sides

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scott Hall, one of the WWE‘s most influential personalities, has died, his former organization confirmed.

Hall, 63, known as “The Bad Guy,” was deceased after he was taken off life support Monday, following weeks of health complications that stemmed from hip surgery.

“WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away,” the WWE said in a statement. “WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans.”

Fellow former wrestler Sean Waltman, known better by his wrestling persona, X-Pac, also confirmed the death on social media.

“He’s gone,” Waltman tweeted.

Hall had stints with various professional wrestling organizations, including the WCW, WWF (later the WWE), and TNA.

Hall’s impact on the sport was undisputed. He began his career in 1984 before he signed with World Championship Wrestling in 1991. The following year, Hall joined the WWE under the persona Razor Ramon, whose charisma helped shape the trajectory of the company.

The four-time Intercontinental Champion and later two-time WWE Hall of Famer had iconic clashes with some of the industry’s giants like Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Kevin Nash, who said he was “broken” by Hall’s passing.

“Scott’s on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else,” Nash said in a post on Instagram. “My heart is broken and I’m so very f–ing sad.”

“I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present,” he added. “As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain’t going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn’t love a human being any more than I do you.”

Hall was inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame as Razor Ramon in 2014. He was inducted again, in 2020, as a member of the nWo (the New World Order, a group he founded with Hulk Hogan and Nash).

Many former and current wrestling stars remembered Hall’s legacy: