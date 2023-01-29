WWE legend Ric Flair implores Brock Purdy to play through injury: ‘I crashed in an airplane’

WWE legend Ric Flair implored San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to get back into the game after he missed most of it with an elbow injury that he suffered in the first quarter of the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

The 49ers were forced to go with Josh Johnson in the first quarter after Purdy was on the receiving end of a strip sack from Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick. The rookie was injured on the play.

After Johnson got hurt in the third quarter, the 49ers needed to use Christian McCaffrey as an emergency quarterback for one play. Purdy needed to warm up again and get back into the game.

Flair tweeted that Purdy should get back into the game as soon as possible and drew from his own experience of being in a plane crash to illustrate it.

“[email protected], I Crashed In An Airplane!!! Get In The Game! WTF!!!” the “Nature Boy” wrote in a tweet.

Flair was a passenger in a plane crash in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 1975. The pilot was killed in the crash and pro wrestler Johnny Valentine was paralyzed. Flair broke his back and was told at the time he would never wrestle again. He was just 26.

He would go on to have a legendary pro wrestling career anyway.

The 49ers needed some extra help after going down 28-7 in the third quarter.