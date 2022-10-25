WWE legend Kevin Nash reveals son’s cause of death, calls alcohol a ‘nasty drug’

WWE legend Kevin Nash suffered tragic heartbreak last week when he revealed his 26-year-old son, Tristen, had died. On Monday, the former pro wrestler spoke about his son’s death.

Nash, 63, said on the latest episode of the “Kliq THIS” podcast his son suffered a seizure that caused him to go into cardiac arrest. Nash said he and his son had quit drinking “cold turkey” just days before.

“The seizure caused the cardiac arrest. He was basically dead in his room on the floor with the EMT working on him. They got him back and got him in the ambulance and they tried to save his life. So to the people at Halifax hospital, doctors and nurses, I thank you,” Nash explained.

“We both decided that we were going to stop drinking so it was a situation where you know we both went cold turkey. I don’t think either of us felt great because you stop drinking coffee for a day and you get a headache. I think we were both dealing with it.”

Nash went on to explain the reasoning why they decided to stop drinking. The legendary NWO stablemate said his son, a producer on the show, had a few incidents in the past, including drinking a few beers last week. Nash said his son had been hospitalized for nearly two months over a situation.

Nash talked about the alcoholism in his family and how it took a few of his friends. One of his best friends, Scott Hall, died in March. Hall was with Nash in the NWO faction when they moved from then-WWF to WCW to ignite pro wrestling’s “Monday Night Wars.”

He later added: “Alcohol is the nastiest … it’s a nasty drug. Anybody out there, if you haven’t drank, you’ve probably done yourself an incredible service. If you do drink and you’re having problems and know it’s affecting your life and you know it’s affecting your health, you can’t see the damage it’s doing.”

The former wrestler spoke glowingly about his son.

“He’s definitely my kid, man,” he told co-host Sean Oliver. “I’ll say it present tense, he is f—ing strung tight. Wherever he is, he’s strung tight. He’s the sweetest, kindest, gentle-est human being on Earth. He is like I am, it’s internal. It’s here (Nash points to his head). You can’t shut this motherf—er off. And T was the same way.”

Nash said Ric Flair was among those who reached out to him. Flair’s son, Reid, died of an overdose in June 2013.