WWE legend Hulk Hogan has Super Bowl aspirations for Lions after surprise camp visit: ‘I predict greatness’

If there’s anyone who can bring energy to a football field like WWE legend Hulk Hogan, it’s Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

They got to meet at Lions training camp Wednesday with Hogan fresh off his speech at the Republican National Convention.

After sizing up Campbell and talking with him, Hogan told reporters he expects great things in Detroit this season.

He even believes Campbell “missed his calling” by choosing football for a career.

“I predict greatness for this team. I might be the new mascot, brother, might just have to lead the charge,” Hogan explained, via MLive.com. “Oh, [Campbell’s] got the it factor all right. I just wish he would have been my tag-team partner. He’s so full of it, I’d let him do all the work in the ring and beat the guys up, then give me the tag. I’d drop the leg and steal all the glory.

“Yeah, he could have been a wrestler, no doubt. He might have missed his calling.”

Hogan was asked what Campbell’s wrestling name could’ve been, and “Dirty Dan” came to mind. He also said “Dirty Dan” would have fans going crazy for “Campbell Mania,” an ode to his own “Hulkamania.”

And is it really a Hulk Hogan visit without a WWE promo? Hogan, with Campbell on his left, looked into the cameras and started to riff like he was ready to get into the ring.

“My new tag-team partner, Campbell Mania, brother, is going to run wild this year,” said Hogan, wearing a Honolulu blue bandana to match the Lions’ team color. “Super Bowl, nothing but greatness, nothing but victory. So, whatcha gonna do when the Detroit Lions and Campbell Mania runs wild on you, brother? Whatcha gonna do?!”

Hogan, a 12-time world champion in WWE and WCW, might be right when talking about the Super Bowl.

The Lions won the NFC North for the first time since 1993 with an impressive 12-5 record last season. But that success didn’t stop once they got to the playoffs. Campbell’s squad reached the NFC title game.

The San Francisco 49ers battled back in the second half of that game to reach the Super Bowl. Campbell decided to go for it on two crucial fourth downs, both of which were in field goal range, and it didn’t work out in the end.

However, the Lions doubled down on their support of their head coach, who trusted his offense all season in fourth-and-short situations.

