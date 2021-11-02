WWE legend Booker T gives Astros pep talk before World Series Game 6

WWE legend Booker T dropped by the “MLB on FOX” World Series pregame set to hype up the Houston Astros crowd before the team takes on the Atlanta Braves in Game 6.

The Astros are facing elimination once again and will look to force one more game.

“We about to do it like it’s supposed to be done. Make these suckas bow down. Make them pay, my son. Make them say, ‘Daddy, I don’t want none. I had enough.’ Get some, want some, Braves,” Booker T said.

The unabashed Houston fan was definitely unconcerned about the Astros having their backs against the wall.

“We did the most pivotal thing of all and that’s beat the Atlanta Braves at home, which nobody has done. These guys have got to be shaking in their boots, just like Big Papi is right now,” he said.

LATE INNINGS = LATE NIGHTS AS WORLD SERIES GAMES LENGTHEN

The six-time WWE champion was asked what his message would be to the Astros to win Game 6.

“You guys know what you gotta do. It’s all about preparation. Preparation is the only luck you’re gonna have and you guys have been preparing all year long. Right now, we beat the hell out of Boston and tonight we’re gonna do the same thing to the Atlanta Braves. Get some, want some Atlanta Braves. Bow down tonight. Game 6. Be shaking in your boots for Game 7 because tonight, guess what, the Houston Astros is gonna win it all.”

Game 6 got underway Tuesday night. If the Braves pull out a victory, they would have won their first title since 1995. If Houston wins, the World Series moves to Game 7 on Wednesday.