WrestleMania 41 features John Cena’s history-making moment, Becky Lynch return and more

When WrestleMania 41 Night 2 came to a close on Sunday night, the event saw four new champions crowned and at least one superstar retaining their title.

Epic WrestleMania moments were made and some stars’ debuts will have them remembering it for the rest of their lives.

Most importantly, John Cena was in the house to do battle with Cody Rhodes in the marquee event of the weekend. Read below to see how the night played out.

WRESTLEMANIA 41 SEES NEW CHAMPIONS CROWNED AND 1 SHOCKING BETRAYAL

Iyo Sky def. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley for Women’s World Championship

Iyo Sky’s aerial assaults proved to be too much for her opponents Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripely as the three started the second night of WrestleMania with a pure classic. Sky pinned Belair to retain the championship.

Drew McIntyre def. Damian Priest in Sin City Street Fight

Drew McIntyre vowed to get his revenge on Damian Priest and he delivered on that promise. He put Priest through two tables and completed a Claymore on his head. IT was a vicious match and McIntyre proved to be worthy enough for the win.

Dominik Mysterio def. Finn Balor, Bron Breakker and Penta for Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio stunned the WWE Universe when he pinned Finn Balor to win the Intercontinental Championship. It was an epic win that was sure to send a ripple effect throughout the Judgment Day stable.

Randy Orton def. Joe Hendry

Joe Hendry answered Randy Orton’s open challenge as the “Legend Killer” was left without an opponent for WrestleMania. The TNA world champion quickly learned why Orton is one of the best to ever perform in the ring.

Logan Paul def. AJ Styles

Logan Paul made another moment for social media with a victory over A.J. Styles. Paul took advantage of Styles’ interaction with Karrion Kross on the outside and put Styles through the Paulverizer. Styles refused Kross’ pleas to use brass knuckles on Paul. It ultimately cost him the match.

Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria def. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s World Tag Team Championship

Becky Lynch made an epic return to WWE, teaming up with Lyra Valkyria to defeat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for tag-team gold. Valkyria became a double champion with the win in her WrestleMania debut. Lynch was in her first action since last WrestleMania.

John Cena def. Cody Rhodes for Undisputed WWE Championship

John Cena made history by capturing the 17th WWE championship of his career, surpassing Ric Flair’s mark. Cena used every trick in the book to defeat Cody Rhodes and it worked. He will leave Allegiant Stadium the victory and one of the greatest WWE stars of all-time.