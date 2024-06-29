World’s top-ranked female golfer Nelly Korda forced to pull out of upcoming tournament after dog bite

Nelly Korda was set to compete at the Ladies European Tour (LET) event in England next week, but the world’s No. 1 women’s golfer was forced to withdraw from the tournament after suffering a bizarre injury.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Korda confirmed that she would need time to recover from a dog bite, meaning she would not be able to compete.

The Ladies European Tour Aramco Team Series tournament is scheduled to begin in Hemel Hempstead on Wednesday and end on July 5.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I regret to announce that I must withdraw from next week’s Ladies European Tour tournament in London,” Korda said in the statement. “On Saturday in Seattle, I was bitten by a dog and need time to receive treatment and recover fully.”

She also offered an apology to her fans and others.

LPGA TOUR STAR CHARLEY HULL SIGNS FAN’S CIGARETTE AS POPULARITY SKYROCKETS

“I apologize to the LET, the sponsors, and my fans for my absence,” Korda said. “Thank you for your understanding, and I look forward to returning to the course soon.”

Korda finished last year’s tournament in first place to earn her third career Ladies European Tour win.

Korda did not offer any other details surrounding the biting incident. She was on the golf course last week as she competed in the Women’s PGA Championship in Sammamish, Washington, but she ultimately missed the cut in that start.

Korda also did not specify when she would return to competitive golf. After next week’s event, the next scheduled tournament on the LPGA Tour, the Amundi Evian Championship, is slated to begin on July 11.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Korda is a two-time major championship winner and an Olympic gold medalist. She is scheduled to travel to Paris next month to represent the U.S. in the women’s golf competition at the Olympic Summer Games.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.