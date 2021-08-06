‘World’s Sexiest Athlete’ Alica Schmidt explains Olympic exit in heartfelt message

Fans won’t see German track and field star Alica Schmidt in the women’s 4×400-meter relay Friday at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 22-year-old, who is commonly referred to as “the World’s Sexiest Athlete,” took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal her time at the Summer Games has come to an end.

“After an in practice race simulation I wasn’t able to secure my spot in the line up for the prelims,” Schmidt wrote in the caption. She shared a photo of herself posing in front of a large statue of the Olympic Rings. (Click here to read)

Schmidt’s Olympic debut was initially slated for last Saturday in the women’s 4×400 mixed relay. But she ultimately did not compete because the German mixed team was disqualified for making contact with the Jamaican team. Schmidt did not compete in Tokyo.

“I’m so grateful for all of the love and support that I have been receiving on this journey. Now I can’t wait to cheer on my girls today and hope that we can make it into the olympic final!,” Schmidt continued, referencing Friday’s 4x400m relay event.

After thanking her fans and followers for their “incredible support,” Schmidt expressed that she’s looking forward to her future in track and field.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for all the experiences I have already made during my time in Tokyo,” the Puma-sponsored athlete wrote. “I’ve been able to learn so many things and can’t wait where my athletic career will take me in the upcoming years.”