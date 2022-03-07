World’s oldest tennis player chooses to stay in Ukraine as Russia invades

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian Leonid Stanislavskyi, the world’s oldest tennis player, said Monday he’s hoping to survive Russia’s invasion of his home country.

Stanislavskyi, a 97-year-old amateur tennis player, told Reuters he’s hoping to survive long enough to hit triple digits and said there was no real reason for war in the 21st century.

“I hope I live to reach 100. I have to survive this frightening situation. The war started on (Feb.) 24th. From the 24th till now I have practically not gone out. I’ve stayed at home… I have supplies, the fridge is full. I’m sitting at home, not going anywhere,” he told the news agency.

He said his sister is in Poland and pleaded with him to leave Ukraine, but he has no intentions to do that.

“I never thought that I would have to live through another, more frightening war where people from both sides are dying — mothers are losing their children, wives are losing their sons and their husbands,” said Stanislavskyi, who helped build military planes for the Soviet Union in World War II to fight the Nazis.

“What is this? What good is it? In the 21st century there can’t be war. The war needs to be stopped, an agreement has to be reached.”

Stanislavskyi said he’s hoping the war will come to an end so he can get back out on the court.

He has been a part of the International Tennis Federation and was captured in an award-winning photo during the 2021 ITF Super-Seniors World Championships in Mallorca, Spain. He told ITF Tennis last week he didn’t believe Russian President Vladimir Putin would go through with the invasion.

“I never thought that I would go through all this again. When Putin was gathering his forces on our borders, I never believed that a full-scale invasion would happen. But Putin did and massacre is happening right now,” he told the website.

“Young men, civilian women and children are dying. Putin and the world, please stop the war. Say no to war.”

Stanislavskyi is set to turn 98 later this month.