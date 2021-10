World Series history: Winners of the Fall Classic

The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves will meet in the 2021 World Series.

The Astros are coming off a season in which they won the American League West with a record of 95-67. The team defeated the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox to get to the World Series. Yordan Alvarez won the ALCS MVP.

The Braves pulled off a National League East division title with a record of 88-73. The team defeated the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers to get to the World Series. Eddie Rosario was named the NLCS MVP.

Houston is back in the World Series for the first time since 2019. The Braves haven’t made a World Series appearance since 1999. The Astros won the title last in 2017 and the Braves in 1995.

WORLD SERIES 2021: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE FALL CLASSIC

Here’s some of the things to know about the World Series.

Who has the most World Series titles?

The New York Yankees have won 27 World Series titles. The team’s last title came in 2009.

When did the World Series begin?

The World Series has been contested annually since 1903. The champion of the American League plays the champion of the National League. The World Series was not held in 1904 when the New York Giants didn’t want to play the Boston Americans and in 1994 during the strike.

What is the name of the trophy?

The World Series champions are given the Commissioner’s Trophy. The trophy was first awarded in 1967 but wasn’t named until 1985.

Past Champions

2020s

2021: TBD

2020: Los Angeles Dodgers def. Tampa Bay Rays 4-2

2010s

2019: Washington Nationals def Houston Astros, 4-3

2018: Boston Red Sox def. Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-1

2017: Houston Astros def. Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-3

2016: Chicago Cubs def. Cleveland Indians, 4-3

2015: Kansas City Royals def. New York Mets, 4-1

2014: San Francisco Giants def. Kansas City Royals, 4-3

2013: Boston Red Sox def. St. Louis Cardinals, 4-2

2012: San Francisco Giants def. Detroit Tigers, 4-0

2011: St. Louis Cardinals def. Texas Rangers, 4-3

2010: San Francisco Giants def. Texas Rangers, 4-1

2000s

2009: New York Yankees def. Philadelphia Phillies, 4-2

2008: Philadelphia Phillies def. Tampa Bay Rays, 4-1

2007: Boston Red Sox def. Colorado Rockies, 4-0

2006: St. Louis Cardinals def. Detroit Tigers, 4-1

2005: Chicago White Sox def. Houston Astros, 4-0

2004: Boston Red Sox def. St. Louis Cardinals, 4-0

2003: Florida Marlins def. New York Yankees, 4-2

2002: Anaheim Angels def. San Francisco Giants, 4-3

2001: Arizona Diamondbacks def. New York Yankees, 4-3

2000: New York Yankees def. New York Mets, 4-1

1990s

1999: New York Yankees def. Atlanta Braves, 4-0

1998: New York Yankees def. San Diego Padres, 4-0

1997: Florida Marlins def. Cleveland Indians, 4-3

1996: New York Yankees def. Atlanta Braves, 4-2

1995: Atlanta Braves def. Cleveland Indians, 4-2

1994: No World Series

1993: Toronto Blue Jays def. Philadelphia Phillies, 4-2

1992: Toronto Blue Jays def. Atlanta Braves, 4-2

1991: Minnesota Twins def. Atlanta Braves 4-3

1990: Cincinnati Reds def. Oakland Athletics, 4-0

1980s

1989: Oakland Athletics def. San Francisco Giants, 4-0

1988: Los Angeles Dodgers def. Oakland Athletics, 4-1

1987: Minnesota Twins def. St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3

1986: New York Mets def. Boston Red Sox, 4-3

1985: Kansas City Royals def. St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3

1984: Detroit Tigers def. San Diego Padres, 4-1

1983: Baltimore Orioles def. Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1

1982: St. Louis Cardinals def. Milwaukee Brewers, 4-3

1981: Los Angeles Dodgers def. New York Yankees, 4-2

1980: Philadelphia Phillies def. Kansas City Royals, 4-2

1970s

1979: Pittsburgh Pirates def. Baltimore Orioles, 4-3

1978: New York Yankees def. Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-2

1977: New York Yankees def. Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-2

1976: Cincinnati Reds def. New York Yankees, 4-0

1975: Cincinnati Reds def. Boston Red Sox, 4-3

1974: Oakland Athletics def. Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-1

1973: Oakland Athletics def. New York Mets, 4-3

1972: Oakland Athletics def. Cincinnati Reds, 4-3

1971: Pittsburgh Pirates def. Baltimore Orioles, 4-3

1970: Baltimore Orioles def. Cincinnati Reds, 4-1

1960s

1969: New York Mets def. Baltimore Orioles, 4-1

1968: Detroit Tigers def. St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3

1967: St. Louis Cardinals def. Boston Red Sox, 4-3

1966: Baltimore Orioles def. Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-0

1965: Los Angeles Dodgers def. Minnesota Twins, 4-3

1964: St. Louis Cardinals def. New York Yankees, 4-3

1963: Los Angeles Dodgers def. New York Yankees, 4-0

1962: New York Yankees def. San Francisco Giants

1961: New York Yankees def. Cincinnati Reds, 4-1

1960: Pittsburgh Pirates def. New York Yankees, 4-3

1950s

1959: Los Angeles Dodgers def. Chicago White Sox

1958: New York Yankees def. Milwaukee Braves

1957: Milwaukee Braves def. New York Yankees, 4-3

1956: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-3

1955: Brooklyn Dodgers def. New York Yankees, 4-3

1954: New York Giants def. Cleveland Indians, 4-0

1953: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers

1952: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-3

1951: New York Yankees def. New York Giants, 4-2

1950: New York Yankees def. Philadelphia Phillies, 4-0

1940s

1949: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-1

1948: Cleveland Indians def. Boston Braves, 4-2

1947: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-3

1946: St. Louis Cardinals def. Boston Red Sox, 4-3

1945: Detroit Tigers def. Chicago Cubs, 4-3

1944: St. Louis Cardinals def. St. Louis Browns, 4-2

1943: New York Yankees def. St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1

1942: St. Louis Cardinals def. New York Yankees 4-1

1941: New York Yankees def. Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-1

1940: Cincinnati Reds def. Detroit Tigers, 4-3

1930s

1939: New York Yankees def. Cincinnati Reds, 4-0

1938: New York Yankees def. Chicago Cubs, 4-0

1937: New York Yankees def. New York Giants, 4-1

1936: New York Yankees def. New York Giants, 4-2

1935: Detroit Tigers def. Chicago Cubs, 4-2

1934: St. Louis Cardinals def. Detroit Tigers, 4-3

1933: New York Giants def. Washington Senators, 4-1

1932: New York Yankees def. Chicago Cubs, 4-0

1931: St. Louis Cardinals def. Philadelphia Athletics, 4-3

1930: Philadelphia Athletics def. St. Louis Cardinals, 4-2

1920s

1929: Philadelphia Athletics def. Chicago Cubs, 4-1

1928: New York Yankees def. St. Louis Cardinals, 4-0

1927: New York Yankees def. Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-0

1926: St. Louis Cardinals def. New York Yankees, 4-3

1925: Pittsburgh Pirates def. Washington Senators, 4-3

1924: Washington Senators def. New York Giants 4-3

1923: New York Yankees def. New York Giants, 4-2

1922: New York Giants def. New York Yankees, 4-0-1

1921: New York Giants def. New York Yankees, 5-3

1920: Cleveland Indians def. Brooklyn Robins, 5-2

1910s

1919: Cincinnati Reds def. Chicago White Sox, 5-3

1918: Boston Red Sox def. Chicago Cubs, 4-2

1917: Chicago White Sox def. New York Giants, 4-2

1916: Boston Red Sox def. Brooklyn Robins, 4-1

1915: Boston Red Sox def. Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1

1914: Boston Braves def. Philadelphia Athletics, 4-0

1913: Philadelphia Athletics def. New York Giants, 4-1

1912: Boston Red Sox def. New York Giants, 4-3-1

1911: Philadelphia Athletics def. New York Giants, 4-2

1910: Philadelphia Athletics def. Chicago Cubs, 4-1

1900s

1909: Pittsburgh Pirates def. Detroit Tigers, 4-3

1908: Chicago Cubs def. Detroit Tigers, 4-1

1907: Chicago Cubs def. Detroit Tigers, 4-0-1

1906: Chicago White Sox def. Chicago Cubs, 4-2

1905: New York Giants def. Philadelphia Athletics, 4-1

1904: No World Series

1903: Boston Americans def. Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-3