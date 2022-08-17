World Series champion unimpressed with Fernando Tatis Sr.’s response to son’s suspension

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The news that San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended by Major League Baseball for 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance has elicited a host of different reactions.

For the Padres, it was disappointment in not having one of baseball’s best in their attempt to reach the organization’s first World Series since 1998.

For Tatis Jr., it was devastation after claiming that the positive test came from a medication intended to treat ringworm.

And for Tatis Jr.’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr., it was indignation. The former major leaguer claimed his son tested positive for the banned substance after treating a fungus he received from a haircut.

“All of this has happened because of something that is not worth this issue,” the former major meaguer said in an interview. “This is something for the skin, that’s something that’s not performance enhancing and has no testosterone. It has nothing to help you improve in the game.”

Tatis Sr. went on to rail against Major League Baseball’s decision to suspend Tatis Jr. for 80 games, saying that “millions of fans” will stop watching after his son’s suspension.

On Tuesday, former major league closer Jonathan Papelbon caught wind of Tatis Sr.’s response, and the six-time All-Star was not impressed.

“Bruh somebody in [the Padres] organization tell Sr and Jr to shut the f—up! He used an anabolic steroid,” Papelbon posted to Twitter. “Sr says millions of people are going to stop watching baseball?? Wrong they gonna stop watching your cheating son. Who is more of a dumb—Sr or Jr??”

It’s not the first time Papelbon has weighed in on Tatis Jr. following his 80-game suspension. The World Series champion said he’d hit Tatis Jr. “every time” he faced him if he were still playing.

“This whole Tatis stuff, man, it almost enrages me,” Papelbon told WEEI Radio. “I worked my a– off so long and so hard and did it the right way. For me, to see something like that, it hurts me so bad.

“I’ll tell you right now – if I was pitching, every single time I face that dude I’m drilling him. I don’t care if I’m bringing in a run and losing the game.”

Papelbon pitched for the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals in his 12-year career.

