World Cup draw: United States grouping revealed as team is back playing for soccer supremacy

The United States men’s soccer team will have England, Iran and possibly Wales, Scotland or Ukraine in its World Cup group later this year when the tournament kicks off in November in Qatar.

The World Cup draw was televised live on FS1 and streamed on the FOX Sports app Friday. The U.S. will be in Group B with the other nations. The last team in the group is still to be decided because Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced Ukraine’s team to move its match against Scotland to June.

The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout stage. The U.S., at least on paper, is in good standing to make the knockout round as its group isn’t exactly the strongest.

Here’s how the groupings shake out:

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

United States

Ukraine/Scotland/Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

US RETURNS TO WORLD CUP DESPITE 2-0 LOSS AT COSTA RICA

Group D

France

Austria/UAE/Peru

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica/New Zealand

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

This year’s tournament, which will take place in Qatar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18, is the last to feature 32 international teams. The 2026 tournament in North America will consist of 48. The World Cup is scheduled for the latter part of the year because of the hot climate in Qatar.

The draw already has a handful of surprises. Italy, four-time World Cup champions, have not qualified after losing to North Macedonia in a qualifier. Russia was disqualified from competing because of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and Canada qualified for the first time in 36 years.

Qualifiers that are past Cup winners include Germany, Brazil, France, Spain, England, Argentina and Uruguay.

The United States has never won on the men’s side. Its best finish came in 1930 when it finished third. The team hasn’t placed better than eighth since.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.