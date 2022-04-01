World Cup draw: United States grouping revealed as team is back playing for soccer supremacy
The United States men’s soccer team will have England, Iran and possibly Wales, Scotland or Ukraine in its World Cup group later this year when the tournament kicks off in November in Qatar.
The World Cup draw was televised live on FS1 and streamed on the FOX Sports app Friday. The U.S. will be in Group B with the other nations. The last team in the group is still to be decided because Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced Ukraine’s team to move its match against Scotland to June.
The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout stage. The U.S., at least on paper, is in good standing to make the knockout round as its group isn’t exactly the strongest.
Here’s how the groupings shake out:
Group A
Qatar
Ecuador
Senegal
Netherlands
Group B
England
Iran
United States
Ukraine/Scotland/Wales
Group C
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Poland
US RETURNS TO WORLD CUP DESPITE 2-0 LOSS AT COSTA RICA
Group D
France
Austria/UAE/Peru
Denmark
Tunisia
Group E
Spain
Costa Rica/New Zealand
Germany
Japan
Group F
Belgium
Canada
Morocco
Croatia
Group G
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Cameroon
Group H
Portugal
Ghana
Uruguay
South Korea
This year’s tournament, which will take place in Qatar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18, is the last to feature 32 international teams. The 2026 tournament in North America will consist of 48. The World Cup is scheduled for the latter part of the year because of the hot climate in Qatar.
The draw already has a handful of surprises. Italy, four-time World Cup champions, have not qualified after losing to North Macedonia in a qualifier. Russia was disqualified from competing because of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and Canada qualified for the first time in 36 years.
Qualifiers that are past Cup winners include Germany, Brazil, France, Spain, England, Argentina and Uruguay.
The United States has never won on the men’s side. Its best finish came in 1930 when it finished third. The team hasn’t placed better than eighth since.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.